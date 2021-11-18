Kilgore Rangerettes get ready to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Rangerettes are preparing to perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York City on Thursday.

The team was invited to perform as an opening act for the parade.

“I’ve never seen the parade in person, so it’ll be the first time being there in person. But, I’ll also get to be in it so that’s a really cool experience,” said Katelyn Dickinson, a sophomore team member.

However, they will not be performing in their signature Rangerette uniforms. Instead, they will be given a costume to wear for their performance. A lot of hard work and time goes into an event this big, but these girls didn’t actually learn their performance until roughly four days before the parade.

“We don’t have a whole lot of time but these young ladies are seasoned and I know they can do it,” said the director for the Rangerettes, Dana Blair.

Katie Rock, another sophomore on the team, is from New York, so she says this opportunity is giving her the chance to finally go back home. “I remember as a child, going to the parade and watching it, so it’s an absolute honor to be able to perform in it as a Rangerette,” Rock said.

If you would like to see the Kilgore Rangerettes perform in their annual Christmas show “Home for the Holidays,” you can see it at Dodson Stadium on the Kilgore College campus on Dec. 12.