TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Just days away from Christmas, East Texas malls are full of last-minute shoppers, and officials say they expect even more of an increase over the next few days.

Circling around to find a place to park and lots of foot traffic is what shoppers will face if they go to Broadway Square Mall in the next few days, but that doesn’t stop shoppers like Donna Crook.

“Well, I keep saying every year I’m not going to do that, and then what do I do? Last minute. It’s always been that way,” said Crook.

Crook explained, especially this year, she had to find some free time to squeeze in some last-minute gifts for her grandkids.

“I think it’s a lot of last minute this year because everybody’s just been so busy,” Crook said. “We just now put up the Christmas tree because I couldn’t get all of the grandkids over there.”

She is not alone. According to Senior Manager of Helzberg Diamonds, Trey Gross, this is always the busiest few days of the entire year for them, and he would know, because he has experienced 23 Christmases at this mall.

“Middays through the afternoon have been really busy,” Gross said. “You would think maybe it’s 20% every week during a normal five-week month. This is a 38% week for us, and this is our Super Bowl month of the year. So this is the busiest, craziest week of the year by far.”

He adds these past few years have been extra busy, and because of that, he has to put the best staff on duty to prepare.

“Make sure that everybody is trained up, that we know what is expected. We know what our customers are expecting,” Gross explained.

The Director of Marketing for Broadway Square, Candace Baker, says the foot traffic is on-par with last year, but they are expecting an even larger rush of people in the next couple of days.

“All of our retailers live for this,” Baker said. “Especially with the students getting out of class a little bit early and then also everybody trying to do their last-minute Christmas shopping.”

Even at the Cumberland mall, drivers are already circling the parking lot multiple times, trying to find a place to leave their cars.

However, for those willing to brave the crowds, Baker says the stores are prepared.

“It’s very typical for the last-minute shoppers to be out here, but that’s what they like to do because they like to be in the season and in the crowds,” Baker said.

Another reason families are showing up to Broadway Square Mall is because Santa Claus is there.

He will only be there until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, because Baker says he has lots of deliveries to make.