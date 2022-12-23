TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Stores are busy as people pour in to do last-minute Christmas shopping, and that includes liquor stores like Heritage Wine and Spirits in Longview.

“It kind of comes and goes in flows but for the last two or three days it’s been pretty slammed from open to close,” said Michael Pierce, manager of Heritage Wine and Spirits.

Adding to the craziness is something that only happens every six years. According to Texas law, liquor stores have to be closed on Sundays, but since Christmas and New Year’s Day are on Sundays, they will have to close the following Monday for a business holiday as well.

“I think we are all kind of looking forward to it, it’s going to be a nice break after how crazy this week has been, so it’s going to be nice to have a couple of days off in a row,” said Pierce.

Over at local malls, people are rushing around to find the perfect gifts.

“Some gifts take time, you got to look around, you got to look for something like really special to that person,” said Joshua Medcalf, last-minute shopper.

Medcalf and his family decided to brave the crowds and find something special for his grandmother and got really lucky.

“We were able to get in and out, but you know it’s really really busy,” said Medcalf.

Other shoppers like Reginald Henderson only come out to shop because he has to.

“I hate crowded places, I hate being in the hustle and bustle, but I always wait until last minute and get it done,” said Reginald Henderson.

Henderson added it makes the shopping experience a lot easier.

“If you wait until the last minute, you go in get what you want and you get out and you don’t buy too much,” said Henderson.

Whether you waited last minute or did your shopping early, Medcalf and Henderson hope you have a safe and merry Christmas!