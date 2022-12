LIBERTY CITY, Texas (KETK) – Today Liberty City held their Christmas parade. The theme of this year’s parade was “My Favorite Christmas Character.”

Families were invited to an afternoon of fun, floats and shopping.

They were also invited to take pictures in front of the Cardinal Corner backdrop.

This year’s parade route began at the intersection of FM 1252 and Old Highway 135 and headed all the way south to Interstate 20.