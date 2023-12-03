LIBERTY CITY, Texas (KETK) – East Texas was getting into the Christmas spirit in Liberty City as they held their parade to kick off the holiday season on Sunday.

Community members lined the streets waving as first responders, a band and churches passed by. Don Fay said he has been attending the Liberty City parade for over 10 years and he thinks it’s a great way to get the community together.

“It’s pretty awesome. I mean, you don’t see that in very many towns and I think we do it, Kilgore does it, but it’s very fun for the kids and shows the community how good they can get together,” said Don Fay, Liberty City resident.

Children got to enjoy catching candy, seeing all the floats and the Grinch. The parade ended by ushering in Christmas with the man himself, Santa Claus.