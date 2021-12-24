LIST: A KETK & FOX 51 Christmas playlist

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Christmas time is here at KETK and our on-air crew is sharing their favorite holiday tunes to celebrate the season. Each one was asked what their favorite Christmas song was and why.

For some, it was hard to choose just one song and for others, the songs they chose held a sentimental purpose.

Regardless, we hope that you enjoy listening to this Christmas music as much as the staff at KETK and FOX 51 do.

Sarah Alegre, “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

“I don’t like the Mariah Carey version because it is overplayed. She is very talented, but Lady Antebellum does one and I really like that version.” Some of her runner-ups included Away in a Manger, Angels We Have Heard On High, Feliz Navidad by Kacey Musgraves.

Neal Barton, “Santa Looked a Lot Like Daddy (Or Daddy Looked a Lot Like Him)”

“It’s very clever and has a great Stratocaster guitar.”

Kaci Koviak, “The Little Drummer Boy”

“My favorite Christmas song is Little Drummer Boy because it has always been my favorite ever since I was a little girl. I love the music, but I also love the story. It truly tells the story of Christ’s birth and what happened in the moments after.”

Katie Pratt, “Santa Baby”

“I hate Christmas music, but if I had to say one, probably Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer because the movie is great and a classic or Santa Baby because it’s fun.”

Madison Herber, “Winter Things”

“We don’t typically get a normal winter in Texas, and even though she is talking about LA. I think it’s cute how even though they won’t see snow, they still want to do winter things.”

Lauren Margolis, “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays”

“This song reminds me of my childhood and the early 2000’s! Christmas was extra magical as a child.”

David Gibson, “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

“I like the song because it was my favorite song as a kid.”

Frank Jefferson, “The Christmas Song”

“I like this song because it reminds me of my family.”

Reyna Revelle, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”

“They sound so festive, the first one with Josh Groban is so heartwarming and it just brings those cozy warm feelings and families around the Christmas tree. Then Carol of the Bells, you already know Lindsey Stirling’s vibe during Christmas.”

Diante Marigny, “This Christmas”

“I like the song because I was 14 when the movie came out and just ever since then I just love that song.”

Marcus Bagwell, “Away in a Manger (Forever Amen)”

“As a father, I’m trying to teach our kids what the true meaning of Christmas is all about. I feel like that song really embodies the spirit of the importance of recognizing the birth of Christ. And while all the lights, the glamor and these inflatables are all great, we have to remember where it came from.”

Perry Elyaderani, “White Christmas”

“This song makes me envision that classic scene with the fireplace going with the tree in front. It’s very Christmas-y and less painful when repeated (I’m looking at you, Mariah!)”

Andrew Samet, “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town”

“It’s just good to blast on the radio while you’re driving and sing along to and gets you into the Christmas spirit.”

Tori Bean, “The Little Drummer Boy (Peace on Earth)”

“It’s my mom’s favorite movie to watch at Christmas, and we watch it every year. It doesn’t feel like Christmas until we have watched the movie and heard the song. So whenever I listen to the song, it reminds me of my mom and brings back memories of Christmas’ past.”

Garrett Sanders and Carson Vickroy, “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer”





For both Garrett and Carson, their favorite Christmas song was Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer.

“I like the song because it’s a story about an underdog or underdeer in this case and I appreciate those stories,” Vickroy said.

“I like the song because of the movie,” Sanders shared.