EAST TEXAS (KETK) — The time for fun and cheer is almost here! East Texas communities are gearing up for the Christmas season and looking to spread the spirit in an exciting way: Christmas parades!

See the list below for 2022 Christmas parades across East Texas:

Arp

Saturday, Dec. 3

Christmas Festival and Parade at 6 p.m.

Athens

Saturday, Dec. 3

Fairytale Christmas Parade 2022 at the downtown square from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Big Sandy

Saturday, Dec. 10

Christmas Parade at 5 p.m. (162 E Gilmer Street)

Bullard

Saturday, Dec. 3

Annual Christmas Parade at Bullard City Hall (114 S Phillips Street) 5:45 p.m.

Canton

Saturday, Dec. 10

Lighted Christmas Parade at 6:30 p.m.

The parade starts behind Canton Junior High School and goes down Buffalo Street to Downtown Canton.

Gilmer

Saturday, Dec. 3

Yulefest Parade at the Downtown Gilmer Square at 6 p.m.

Gladewater

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Gladewater Chamber Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.

Gun Barrel City

Saturday, Dec. 3

Gun Barrel City Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.

Hallsville

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Christmas Parade at 6:30 p.m.

Hemphill

Saturday, Dec. 3

Hemphill Lion’s Club Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.

Henderson

Thursday, Dec. 1

City of Henderson Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting at 6 p.m.

Huntington

Saturday, Dec. 3

Huntington’s Christmas Parade at 9 a.m.

Jacksonville

Thursday, Dec. 1

Christmas Parade from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jefferson

Saturday, Nov. 26

Christmas Parade and “Enchanted Forest” Tree Lighting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kilgore

Tuesday, Nov. 29

91st Annual Kilgore Christmas Parade in Downtown Kilgore from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Liberty City

Sunday, Dec. 4

35th Annual Liberty City Christmas Parade at 2:30 p.m.

The parade will begin at the intersection of FM 1252 and Old Hwy 135 and will head south to Interstate 20.

Lindale

Saturday, Dec. 3

Rotary Christmas Parade from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The parade will begin at the EJ Moss Parking Lot, turn onto Main Street and end at South Street.

Longview

Thursday, Dec. 1

Downtown Longview AMBUCS Christmas Parade at 6:30 p.m.

Lufkin

Monday, Dec. 5

City of Lufkin Christmas Parade at 5:30 p.m.

Marshall

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Wonderland of Lights Christmas Parade in Downtown Marshall at 6 p.m.

Mineola

Saturday, Dec. 3

“Christmas at the Movies” Lighted Christmas Parade in Downtown Mineola at 5:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant

Saturday, Dec. 3

Mount Pleasant Rotary Club Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.

Mount Vernon

Saturday, Dec. 3

Mount Vernon Lighted Christmas Parade at 6:30 p.m.

Nacogdoches

Saturday, Dec. 3

Lighted Christmas Parade in Downtown Nacogdoches from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

New London

Monday, Nov. 27

3rd Annual Community Christmas Parade at 2 p.m. Parade starts at New London Baptist Church

New Summerfield

Saturday, Dec. 10

Holiday Festival Parade at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall (13280 State Highway 110 North)

Palestine

Saturday, Dec. 3

Christmas Parade of Lights on Main Street at 7 p.m.

Panola County

Monday, Dec. 5

The 76th Annual Panola County Christmas Parade at 7 p.m.

Pittsburg

Saturday, Dec. 3

Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade in Downtown Pittsburg from 10 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.

Quitman

Saturday, Dec. 3

Hometown Christmas and Parade on the downtown square at 5 p.m.

Rusk

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Rusk Christmas Parade at the Cherokee County Courthouse at 6 p.m.

San Augustine

Friday, Dec. 2

Annual Christmas Parade Downtown at 6 p.m.

Troup

Thursday, Dec. 8

Troup Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.

The parade will travel down South Front Street and West Duval Street.

Tyler

Thursday, Dec. 1

Rotary Club of Tyler Christmas Parade at the Downtown Tyler square from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Van

Saturday, Dec. 3

Lighted Christmas Parade in Downtown Van at 6 p.m.

Whitehouse

Saturday, Dec. 3

Christmas in the Park and Christmas Parade from 3 to 5 p.m.

Wills Point

Saturday, Dec. 10

Wills Point Christmas Parade from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the Wills Point Chamber of Commerce

Winnsboro

Thursday, Dec. 8

2022 Christmas Parade from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Downtown Winnsboro

Zavalla

Saturday, Dec. 3

Zavalla Christmas Parade at 2 p.m.