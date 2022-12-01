TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s that time of year when Thanksgiving is over and people across East Texas are picking out their Christmas trees.

Early in the season, KETK News went out to talk to East Texans at Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village, a Tyler nonprofit Christmas tree farm which opened for the first time this year.

“We’ve been working on this for six months, and now that we have it set up, and now that we have people coming here, it really is incredible. And it is gonna be such a blessing to our residents to be able to know that we did this and we did it all for them.” Chelsea Owens, Executive Director of Breckenridge

KETK has made this list of where families can find Christmas Trees in East Texas:

ALBA The Whatley Plantation – 510 Co Rd. 2373

ATHENS Howdy Acres Christmas Tree Farm – 1001 Douglas Rd.

BECKVILLE Merket’s Christmas Tree Farm – 785 FM-1794 W

BULLARD Bent Tree Farm – 910 N. Houston St.

CADDO MILLS KaJiN Christmas Tree Farm – 3221 Co Rd. 2508 4 Ceesons Tree Farm – 3233 Co Rd. 2508

CANTON Yesterland Farm – 15410 I-20

GRAND SALINE Lee Tree Farm and Nursery – 5837 FM 857

KILGORE Danville Farms – 2000 Danville Rd. (closed for the 2022 season)

LARUE Athens Tree Farm – 9780 Co Rd. 4530

LINDALE Baker Tree Farm – 22691 County Rd. 4118 Victory Tree Farm – 19189 County Rd. 437

LIVINGSTON Alexander’s Christmas Tree Farm – 10314 Highway 59 N. Double Creek Christmas Tree Farm – 1288 Oakdale Loop

MINEOLA Wish Granted Christmas Tree Farm – 1600 Co Rd. 3265 Snow Family Farm – 488 Wellon CR 2790

MOUNT ENTERPRISE Dadda G’s Christmas Trees – 15716 US-259

TYLER Plantation Pines CHRISTmas Tree Farm – 10098 County Rd 429 Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village – 14790 County Road 1145



If you know of a Christmas tree farm in East Texas that didn’t make the list, tell us about it here.