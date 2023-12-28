TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As Jan. 1 rolls around, people will be looking for places to ring in the new year. KETK has compiled a list of places around East Texas that will host celebrations, even for those wanting to be in bed before midnight.

Arp

High Hill Farm – New Year’s Eve Dinner at High Hill will host a five course dinner and champagne toast. People can enjoy live music from 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Reservations are required.

Athens

Boogie’s in the Alley – “Boogies’ New Year’s Eve Blast,” will begin at 8:30 p.m. People can purchase tickets online for the “fun-filled event filled with dancing, hilarious attire, soul train line, prizes, along with free food and drinks while they last.”

Mo’ Entertainment LLC– “Get to party like there’s no tomorrow” at “Mo’ Entertainment New Year’s Celebration.” Beginning at 7 p.m. through 1 a.m., people are encouraged to get ready to dance.

Frankston

Lake Palestine Resort – A New Year’s Eve 2024 fireworks show will be held at the Lake Palestine resort set to feature the Rick Brown Band. The event will begin at 5 p.m. through midnight, and the band will begin performing at 9 p.m.

Gilmer

Davidson’s – “Davidson’s NYE Countdown to 2024 Bash” will include three featured artists, Karson Hutchins, Front Row Sinners and Caleb Hamby set to play throughout the night. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the cover fee is $10.

Kilgore

The Back Porch – “New Year’s Eve Bash” is a $60 cover fee and will include dinner, champagne toast and live music. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the event will start at 8 p.m. to midnight.

Lindale

New Year’s Eve at Brisket Love – “Countdown to a rocking New Year” with Brisket Love at their Honky Tonk.

Brisket Love Barbecue & Icehouse– Honky Tonk New Year’s Eve event will have live music featuring Sons of Bocephus with special guest Little Skynyrd. Tickets are $20 each, people can purchase them at the door or call them at 903-881-5725.

Longview

Lone Star Ice House – Their New Year’s Eve celebration will include cash and prize giveaways, free party favors and champagne toast at midnight while supplies last. No reservations required.

Tyler

ETX Brewing Company – Ring in the New Year with ETX Brewing Company. Their “Brew Year’s Eve at ETX Brewing Co.” event begins at 7 p.m. until midnight. People can expect a DJ, craft brews and the countdown to the new year.

Javi’s – Join Javi’s for a food and a firework show over the pond set to begin at 8 p.m. People can make a reservation at Javis903.com or call 903-504-5074.

Republic Icehouse – People are invited to the last dance of 2023, a New Year’s Eve pre-party held on Dec. 30 from 7:15 p.m. to 1 a.m. Attendees can watch the Cowboys vs Lions game that begins at 7:15 p.m. There will be free cover all night, live DJ after the game and drink specials all night.

Rose City Comedy – The “New Year’s Eve Bash” starring Lawrence Rosales will begin at 10:30 p.m. and end at 12:15 a.m. Tickets can be purchased for $40 on their website or purchase them when you get there for $50. The tickets include complimentary champagne and party favors.

Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse – Kirk Harper will perform at Texas MCG from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Twelve – People can visit Twelve on Dec. 31 for their live music performed by Texas native, Sean Fuller, who is set to perform instrumental sax versions of popular songs from the 50’s to present day. The event will begin at 5 p.m. through 8 p.m.

Tyler Bingo – The event “Tyler Bingo 15K New Year” will begin with first session at 2 p.m. and doors will open at noon. According to Tyler Bingo, people are asked to purchase tickets early to reserve their spot to play.