TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The holidays can be stressful enough as is and that’s why KETK has put together this list of East Texas places that will be open on Christmas.

Here’s your list of restaurants and shops that will be open on Christmas day this year:

Places to Eat:

Restaurants

Applebee’s

Boston Market

Denny’s

Dunkin’

IHOP

McDonald’s

Waffle House

Starbucks

Tyler local restaurants:

Loggins 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Kawa’s Hibachi Grill and Lounge 11 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Yamato 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

China King 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saltgrass Steakhouse 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Longview local restaurants:

Fuji Japanese Restaurant 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Chiangmai Thai Kitchen 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

New Hupei Chinese Restaurant 11 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Texas Best Smokehouse Longview from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saltgrass Steakhouse 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lufkin local restaurants:

China Hibachi Buffet 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Moe’s Southwest Grill 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Athens local restaurants:

Asian Garden 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Hunan Buffet 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mount Pleasant local restaurants:

Thai Lanna 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where to shop:

Gas stations and convenience stores

7-Eleven

Speedway

Pilot

Drugstores

Walgreens

CVS

Things to do:

Movie theaters

Tyler Times Square Grand Slam Regal Tyler Rose Studio Movie Grill AMC Classic Tyler 14

Kilgore 4 Star Cinema

Longview Regal Longview & RPX AMC Longview 10

Palestine City Lights Palestine (Dogwood 6)

Athens Cinemark Cinema 4

Nacogdoches AMC Classic Nacogdoches 6

Lufkin AMC Lufkin 9 Cinemark Lufkin 12



Christmas Lights

TYLER

Tyler Lights Christmas Drive-Thru Light Park

Entry to Tyler Lights Christmas Drive-Thru Light Park costs $20 in cash per vehicle to enter and no vehicles over 8 feet and 6 inches are allowed. The park is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 25 to Dec. 11 at 6p.m. and Dec 16. to Dec 25. at 6 p.m. everyday.

Tyler Lights Christmas Drive-Thru Light Park is located at 12880 County Road 192 in Tyler.

Santa Land

Santa Land is going to be open from Nov. 11 to Jan. 4 every day of the week from:

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Nov.

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays to Thursdays in Dec.

6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in Dec.

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Jan.

The prices for admission to Santa Land are:

$30 per vehicle with up to 10 people

$60 per vehicle with 11 to 20 people

$5 per person per vehicle with more than 20 people

If we have missed any places, send us an email at Tips@ketk.com.