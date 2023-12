TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Christmas can get hectic, so to save East Texans time KETK put together a list of local restaurants, grocery stores and movie theatres open on Christmas Day 2023.

Here’s your list of places to eat and and shop that will be open for Christmas this year:

Local Restaurants

Tyler local restaurants:

Loggins 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kawa’s Hibachi Grill and Lounge 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Yamato 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

China King 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Country Kitchen 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Liang’s Chinese 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mighty Crab 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ming’s Cafe 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Noodles & Dumplings 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ohayo Sushi 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Texas De Brazil 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Longview local restaurants:

Fuji Japanese Restaurant 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

New Hupei Chinese Restaurant 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pho Vietnamese Restaurant 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lufkin local restaurants:

China Hibachi Buffet 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tsubaki Japanese Restaurant 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tokyo Japanese Restaurant 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Captain Crab 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Athens local restaurants:

Asian Garden 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Hunan Buffet 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Yamato Sushi & Steak House 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Nacogdoches local restaurants:

Ocean Buffet 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Super Yummy 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Frog’s 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Palestine local restaurants:

Asian City 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Henderson local restaurants:

Yamato Sushi Steak House of Henderson 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mount Pleasant local restaurants:

Thai Lanna 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Local Stores

Tyler local stores:

Supermercado del Pueblo – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Super Mercado Monterrey 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Longview local stores:

Gene’s Grocery & Market 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Super Mercado Monterrey 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Athens local stores:

Super Mercado Del Norte 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jacksonville local stores:

Super Gallo Mercado 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Marshall local stores:

El Paisano Supermarket 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Things to do:

Movie theaters

Tyler Times Square Grand Slam Regal Tyler Rose Studio Movie Grill AMC Classic Tyler 14

Kilgore 4 Star Cinema

Longview AMC Longview 10

Jacksonville Apex Cinema Jacksonville

Palestine City Lights Palestine (Dogwood 6)

Athens Cinemark Cinema 4

Nacogdoches AMC Classic Nacogdoches 6

Lufkin AMC Lufkin 9 Cinemark Lufkin 12



If you know of any other businesses that will be open on Christmas day please email us at Newsroom@ketk.com.