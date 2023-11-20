TYLER, Texas (KETK) — With Thanksgiving Day right around the corner, we’ve compiled a list of places that will be open for those last minute purchases.

Stores

Brookshire’s: Closes at 2 p.m.

Super 1 Foods: Closes at 2 p.m.

CVS: hours will vary by location

Walgreens: hours will vary by location

Sprouts: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dollar General: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Kroger: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Restaurants