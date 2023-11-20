TYLER, Texas (KETK) — With Thanksgiving Day right around the corner, we’ve compiled a list of places that will be open for those last minute purchases.

Stores

  • Brookshire’s: Closes at 2 p.m.
  • Super 1 Foods: Closes at 2 p.m.
  • CVS: hours will vary by location
  • Walgreens: hours will vary by location
  • Sprouts: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Big Lots: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Dollar General: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Kroger: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Restaurants

  • Cracker Barrel: regular hours, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Denny’s: open for regular hours
  • IHOP: open for regular hours
  • Golden Corral: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Applebee’s Grill + Bar : 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
  • La Madeleine: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Saltgrass: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Whataburger: Diner – 6 – 5 p.m., Drive thru – open all day
  • Popeyes: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Texas de Brazil: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.