TYLER, Texas (KETK) — With Thanksgiving Day right around the corner, we’ve compiled a list of places that will be open for those last minute purchases.
Stores
- Brookshire’s: Closes at 2 p.m.
- Super 1 Foods: Closes at 2 p.m.
- CVS: hours will vary by location
- Walgreens: hours will vary by location
- Sprouts: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Big Lots: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Dollar General: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Kroger: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Restaurants
- Cracker Barrel: regular hours, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Denny’s: open for regular hours
- IHOP: open for regular hours
- Golden Corral: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Applebee’s Grill + Bar : 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- La Madeleine: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Saltgrass: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Whataburger: Diner – 6 – 5 p.m., Drive thru – open all day
- Popeyes: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Texas de Brazil: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.