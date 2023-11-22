TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Christmas season is getting started and Christmas light displays are starting throughout East Texas.

Here is a list of places to see Christmas lights locally:

ATHENS

Land of Lights

Christmas Park Land of Lights is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Nov. 10 through Jan. 3. The mile long Christmas light park has over 4 million lights. Santa will be present every night through Dec. 23.

It is located on Loop 7 and Patterson Road in Athens.

Admission for Land of Lights is as following:

ADMISSION CASH CARD Cars & Pickups $30.00 $35.00 12 & 15 Passenger Vans $50.00 $55.00 Limo & Motor Homes $50.00 $55.00 Bus – Each Person $5.00 $6.00

LONGVIEW

Carmela’s Magical Santa Land

Carmela’s Magical Santa Land is a Christmas light walking trail that includes a gift shop and pictures with Santa. It is open Sunday through Thursday 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Santa will be present every night through Dec. 23. The last night open to the public will be Jan. 6.

There is no cost of admission, however it is asked to offer a donation at the end of the experience.

Carmela’s Magical Santa Land is located at 6085 Hwy 259 N in Longview.

PALESTINE

Walk of Lights

Palestine’s Walk of Lights is a self guided Christmas light walk. The walk includes a concession stand with treats including hot chocolate. All purchases must be made with cash only.

Santa will be present for pictures through Dec. 24. It is $5 for a 4×6 pictures and $10 for an 8×10 picture.

Admission is free and parking is $10 per car, but larger vehicles will be extra.

Walk of Lights dates and times can be found here.

TYLER

Tyler Lights Drive-Thru Christmas Light Park

Tyler Lights Drive-Thru Christmas Light Park will be open:

Nov. 24 – Dec. 12: Friday, Saturday and Sunday beginning at 6 p.m.

Dec. 15 – Dec. 25: Open every night starting at 6 p.m.

Entry is $20 cash per car or truck with a height maximum of 8 feet and 6 inches. No buses or trailers permitted, however vans are allowed.

It is located at 12881 County Road 192 in Tyler.

Santa Land

Santa Land offers drive-thru lights as well as a gift shop, pictures with Santa and trailer rides. Santa Land will be open every night from Nov. 10 through Jan. 4.

Pictures with Santa will be available every night from Thanksgiving through December 23.

Santa Land is located at 11518 I-20, westbound in Tyler.

Trailer rides will run every night beginning on Thanksgiving day through Dec. 26.

Admissions prices to Santa Land are:

$30 per vehicle up to 10 people

$60 per vehicle 11 – 20 people

$5 per person over 20 people

The hours for the drive-thru park and the gift shop are as follows:

Drive Thru Park Gift Shop November: Every night 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. November: Every night 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. December: Sunday – Thursday 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. December: Sunday – Thursday 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. December: Friday – Saturday 6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. December: Friday – Saturday 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. January: Every night 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. January: Every night 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

If we missed any displays please let us know!