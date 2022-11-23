TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A few East Texas businesses and organizations are opening their doors to the community during the holiday season. If people are looking for a place that is offering free Thanksgiving meals, see the list below.
Circle M Crawfish in Big Sandy
Where: 14449 Highway 155 S
What: They are offering a free meal per person while they have supplies. They are asking people to bring desserts the day before.
When: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The Salvation Army in Tyler
Where: 633 North Broadway Avenue
When: Beginning at 11 a.m.
Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Longview
What: There will be free food for everyone.
Where: Green Street Recreation Center at 814 South Green Street
When: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Burning Hope Baptist Church in Trinity
What: They are offering a community meal.
Where: 204 East Pegoda Road
When: 12- 2 p.m.
Rose of Sharon Ranch Ministry Center in Troup
What: Anyone is welcome for Thanksgiving dinner, and they can bring food if they would like.
Where: 210889 County Road 2128
When: 12 p.m.
