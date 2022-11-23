TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A few East Texas businesses and organizations are opening their doors to the community during the holiday season. If people are looking for a place that is offering free Thanksgiving meals, see the list below.

Circle M Crawfish in Big Sandy

Where: 14449 Highway 155 S

What: They are offering a free meal per person while they have supplies. They are asking people to bring desserts the day before.

When: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Salvation Army in Tyler

Where: 633 North Broadway Avenue

When: Beginning at 11 a.m.

Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Longview

What: There will be free food for everyone.

Where: Green Street Recreation Center at 814 South Green Street

When: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Burning Hope Baptist Church in Trinity

What: They are offering a community meal.

Where: 204 East Pegoda Road

When: 12- 2 p.m.

Rose of Sharon Ranch Ministry Center in Troup

What: Anyone is welcome for Thanksgiving dinner, and they can bring food if they would like.

Where: 210889 County Road 2128

When: 12 p.m.

If you would like to share with us any other places offering free Thanksgiving meals, click here.