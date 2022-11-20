TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Christmas season is here and that means Christmas lights are going up!

Here’s a list of some of the best places to see Christmas lights in East Texas this year:

ATHENS

Land Of Lights

Christmas Park Athens Land of Lights is open from 6 P.M. till 10 P.M. and is located at Loop 7 and Patterson Road.

Here are the prices for Land of Lights:

ADMISSION CASH CARD Cars & Pickups $30.00 $35.00 12 & 15 Passenger Vans $50.00 $55.00 Limo & Motor Homes $50.00 $55.00 Bus – Each Person $5.00 $6.00

Santa will be there every night Nov. 10 thru Dec 23. and you can’t ride in the back of a truck.

LONGVIEW

CARMELA’S MAGICAL SANTA LAND

Carmela’s Magical Santa Land is located at 6085 Hwy 259 North in Longview. Carmela’s is a quarter mile walking trail with nearly 4 million lights, dancing trees, nativity scenes and Mickey Mouse.

Carmela’s asks for vistors to make a donation to enter and is open Sundays to Thursdays, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays to Saturdays 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

TYLER

Tyler Lights Christmas Drive-Thru Light Park

Entry to Tyler Lights Christmas Drive-Thru Light Park costs $20 in cash per vehicle to enter and no vehicles over 8 feet and 6 inches are allowed. The park is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 25 to Dec. 11 at 6p.m. and Dec 16. to Dec 25. at 6 p.m. everyday.

Tyler Lights Christmas Drive-Thru Light Park is located at 12880 County Road 192 in Tyler.

Santa Land

Santa Land is going to be open from Nov. 11 to Jan. 4 every day of the week from:

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Nov.

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays to Thursdays in Dec.

6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in Dec.

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Jan.

The prices for admission to Santa Land are:

$30 per vehicle with up to 10 people

$60 per vehicle with 11 to 20 people

$5 per person per vehicle with more than 20 people

If we have missed any displays send us an email at Tips@ketk.com.