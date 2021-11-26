Loblolly model train exhibit returns to Nacogdoches for 2021 holiday season

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Loblolly Model Train Display will be returning to East Texas for the 2021 holiday season.

The exhibit will be held at the Nacogdoches Railroad Depot for the next several weekends. The display begins Friday, Nov. 26, and will continue through Sunday, Dec. 12, with only weekend availabilities.

Below is a list of dates and times that you and your family can visit the exhibit:

Friday, November 26 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 27 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, November 28 – 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, December 3 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 4 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 5 – 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, December 10 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 11 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 12 – 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information, click here.