TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Getting all your gifts wrapped before Christmas can be stressful, but one new business in Tyler helped take the stress of wrapping away with live music.

As a way to give back this Christmas season, The Board Room in Tyler decided to help people and offer free gift wrapping. People could come by Sunday and enjoy a live performance from a cello player and delicious hot cocoa and lattes.

Josie Porter, the girlfriend of the owner, said she decided to offer this service this year for one reason.

“Christmas Eve was always chaotic, as a mom of a special needs kid, wrapping everything after everybody went to bed. So offering a service to be able to raise money and raise awareness and help folks out on a crazy day,” said Josie Porter, organized gift wrapping.

The Board Room said they were matching donations to the following nonprofits that Porter said are close to her heart: Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas, East Texas Food Bank and CASA of East Texas.