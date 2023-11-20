LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Staff members at AccentCare Hospice served up some Thanksgiving cheer by giving boxes of food to patients in Longview.

The boxes were created to help bring joy to those who need it most, with the items in the boxes being donated by staff members.

“It’s very heartwarming, you know, to see people when they need simple things, just a simple macaroni and cheese and how excited they get about that for Thanksgiving because they didn’t really have a plan on what they were going to do on Thursday,” said Hospice Care Consultant Amber Treadwell. “So for us to be able to do that, it’s not only helping them, but it kind of warms your heart at the same time. I think as far as our team, the fact that everybody was willing to do it– and take their own money to do that– means a lot.”

This is Accent-Care’s third year to create these boxes.