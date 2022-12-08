LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department’s Blue Santa program hosted their Shop With A Cop event on Dec. 5 and 6. The event allowed 150 children to pick out gifts for themselves from a local Walmart.

“Officers were humbled and excited to be part of the event and make a difference in the lives of the children.” Longview PD Blue Santa

Photo courtesy of Longview Blue Santa

The event was a partnership between Walmart and Longview Police Department, Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, Gregg County Constable Precinct 1, Longview Police Explorers, Longview Citizen’s on Patrol, Longview Fire Marshal’s Office, Longview Fire Department, Gregg County Sherriff’s Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Hallsville Police Department and Chuck Boyce with the Tyler Police Department.

Visit the Longview Blue Santa program online for more information.