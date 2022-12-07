LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Hiway 80 Rescue Mission is preparing for its annual family Christmas toy drive and they say they need more toys.

“Families depend on us 100% for Christmas or they would not have a Christmas for their children,” said Director of Development, Amelia Heatherly.

There are 200 children that have preregistered to receive presents this year.

“We still have two full days of sign-ups. We are looking at 1,000 to 1,200 children that are gonna be on our list,” said Heatherly.

The mission normally can gift five to six toys for each child, but now they do not have enough to give each child at least one gift.

“We are asking people if it’s put on their heart but the Lord to give to an organization or give to children in need , this is one of our community outreach and we need some new unwrapped toys for these kids,” said Heatherly.

Longview Salvation Army needs the angels brought back for the Angel Tree before Dec. 12 to the Longview location or a pickup location in the community.

“We are asking them to come back, so they can be processed and placed with their family group and be ready for distribution shortly thereafter,” said Tamara Robb, Captain of Salvation Army in Longview.

When gifts are brought in they are tripled checked and put with the right family member.

“We appreciate the community support in helping us make this a great Christmas for these children and these seniors,” said Robb.

Hiway 80 drop-off locations in Tyler and Longview:

Tyler locations:

Gateway to Hope – 601 E Valentine Street Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Triumph Village – off Hwy 64 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Longview location:

Hiway 80 in Longview – 3123 W. Marshall Ave.

Salvation Army drop offs in the community