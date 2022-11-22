LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The 37th annual Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive event was at the Maude Cobb Convention Center on Tuesday, where they gave away 1,400 food boxes to those who applied.

With Thanksgiving just days away, it is special that the Longview community came together to help one another. Several high school students also volunteered this year.

This Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive solely relies on contributions and donations. Last year, this food drive fed more than 1,000 families, and this year they have more than 1,400 applicants.

The application is an easy process, they just ask for your address and how many are in your family. The application is necessary so the Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive organization can plan for how many families to feed, and how much help they will need for the event.

At Tuesday’s food drive, they provide food boxes which are filled with all the Thanksgiving essentials.

“We are able to do it together and help each other out and reinforce our bond because we are helping other people,” said William Fisher, a junior at Longview High School.

Charlotte Davis, chairman of the event, said she’s so grateful for the turnout of the food drive this year.

“I am so blessed that– getting this to them, almost makes me cry,” Davis said.

Students that volunteered were overwhelmed at experiencing the impact in their very own community.

“Their reaction is really good, they’re thankful,” said DaNaucia Johnson, a sophomore at Longview High School. “It’s just very good to see them and it’s heartwarming.”

Organizers said that they were grateful for all of the businesses contributing to the food drive.

“The schools did an amazing job of raising canned goods for us, the city has come together with us for this,” Davis said.