LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Two Longview officials held the fourth annual community Thanksgiving dinner where they host up to 200 people.

Thursday was the fourth annual Longview community Thanksgiving dinner sponsored by Longview Councilman Wray Wade and Longview ISD board member Lateefah Pruitt.

The event was held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and was free to the public.

“I am so grateful, it’s such a blessing to me that there are places like this to come to for Thanksgiving dinner” said Sean Leblanc a Longview resident.

Wade and Pruitt hosted the gathering at the newly renovated Broughton Recreation Center.

“It’s a free Thanksgiving dinner, we invite everyone out from our community, we invite everyone to come in,” said Wade.

This meal is extra special for Leblanc.

“Well, me and my wife are staying in a hotel right now, and I don’t really get paid until tomorrow, so I figured I’d come check this out,” said Leblanc.

Wade explained how great it felt to bring everyone together.

“People come home for Thanksgiving, they drop in, they say hello to old friends, a lot of them are volunteering their time to help out and that’s what this event does,” said Wade.

Bel’s Diner brought the food and around 50 volunteers showed up to lend a hand.

“Normally with this, on a yearly basis, we see close to 200 people,” said Wade.