LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — All month long, East Texas cities have been getting their Christmas on with their annual parades, and Monday was Lufkin’s turn to spread the holiday cheer.

The theme for Lufkin’s Christmas parade was “Christmas on Ice”, inspired by a new attraction in the area.

“It’s helped to promote our new ice skating rink, so Ice Skating in the Pines just opened this last weekend,” said Director of Tourism and Marketing at Visit Lufkin, Tara Hendrix.

Ice Skating in the Pines is an indoor ice skating rink located inside Lufkin’s convention center.

Parade participants said they are excited to check it out.

“We actually just got an ice skating rink, and so I’m super excited to go and try that out, and then of course Rudolph. It’s a staple here,” said Natalee Bates.

“I’m really excited to go ice skating because I have never went ice skating before,” said another participant, Orrin Abbott.

The city says this year they pulled out all the stops for their parade, and it ended up being their biggest one yet.

“We have over 110 parade entries this year which is more than we’ve ever had, which is fabulous. And it takes every department within the city of Lufkin to pull this off,” explained Hendrix.

The parade featured floats from local business owners, holiday music, lights and more.

“I like the parade because you get to see people from all over town, I mean it’s a small town so you see everybody in the parade,” said Bates.

“All the lights. I really like all the looking at all the floats,” said Abbott.

Visit Lufkin is making spirits bright in deep East Texas.