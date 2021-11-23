Lufkin food drive aims to help East Texans in need

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – With gas and grocery prices on the rise, this year’s Thanksgiving feast has the potential to be the most expensive on record.

“It’s an estimate of $175 to $200 more a month that we’re paying for groceries and gas… now we have this extra increase,” said Rebecca Berkley, Director of communications and marketing, East Texas food bank.

The East Texas Food Bank is doing what they can to make sure everyone has a happy Thanksgiving by hosting multiple food drives this week.

“You know we’re dedicated to try and take care of our communities here in Northeast Texas,” said Berkley.

Volunteers came out to serve their community at the George H. Henderson Expo Center in Lufkin. They were packaging boxes of food, loading them up in cars and making sure the long line moves smoothly.

“Volunteers are a big, big part of what we do and we greatly appreciate all of them,” added Berkley.

By the end of this year, the East Texas food bank will have given out 25 million meals and it wouldn’t be possible without all of their volunteers.

“I’ve always wanted to help people. I started volunteering within high school and afterwards,” said volunteer Danielle Ruiz.

Ruiz has been volunteering with the East Texas Food Bank for a month now, lending a hand to those who need it.

“I just like to help. It’s not as much about the feeling for me just serving others. I like to be of service to others,” said Ruiz.

And at a time when grocery store prices are going up, Ruiz says the need for food drives like this is growing.

“This is something important. This is a necessity, not a want, not a luxury– this is something that people need,” added Ruiz.

Doris Hale has a whole family to feed with four kids, five grandkids, a mother-in-law and a dog. She said she wasn’t surprised to see the number of cars that showed up for a box.

“It’s awesome because there’s so many people that do need it,” Hale said.