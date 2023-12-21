LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – At the Civic Center on Thursday, the Lufkin Salvation Army held their community Christmas event where they gave out gifts and food to the community.

The event was an opportunity for those in need to get food and for this years Angel Tree gifts to be passed out to more than 500 children.

“I call it a Christmas miracle every year because it’s people that don’t even know each other, that see an angel in the tree and are moved with compassion to help someone else. And so thank you to all of those that were moved with compassion, have kind hearts and gave to someone in their community.” Jennifer Phillips, Salvation Army Corps Captain

The event was held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and was attended by the First United Methodist Church, who took family photos, Hospice in the Pines and Heart to Heart Hospice, who volunteered and Concerned Black Men, who directed traffic.

To learn more, visit the Salvation Army in Lufkin online.