LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Salvation Army in Lufkin held their annual Red Kettle campaign on Friday.

The kettle was stationed outside the Gaslight Brookshire Brothers grocery store. According to The Salvation Army, donations to their red kettles always stay local and will effect East Texans directly.

“From its humble origins in 1891 when a Salvation Army Captain used a crab pot to collect funds in San Francisco, the Red Kettle Campaign has grown to become one of the most recognized charitable initiatives worldwide,” said Captain Cavon Phillips with The Salvation Army in Lufkin/Nacogdoches. “The funds raised in the Red Kettle will serve as a lifeline in our community, offering essential assistance, including nourishment, shelter, and vital social services to people during their greatest need.”

The Salvation Army is aiming to raise enough money to help 700 children get adopted and have a great Christmas this year.

“We are grateful for the spirit of giving in our community and for the unwavering support we receive from our generous donors and corporate partners,” added Captain Phillips. “Together, we can ignite hope and support people in our community who are in the most need.”

To learn more abut the Red Kettle campaigns visit The Salvation Army online.