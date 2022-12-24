LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Destin Sabani, owner of Manhattan Fine Dining in Lufkin says it’s the perfect time of year to spread happiness. This is Sabani’s 15th year of giving out meals on Christmas Eve. This year they gave out 500 plates of food.

“To being able to help, I’m blessed in that aspect, and to make people feel happy, it’s Christmas time. Christmas dinner, many people don’t have food on the table so I decided to have it tonight so they can have a hot meal,” owner Destin Sabani.

Especially with inflation affecting many American families.

“Now high prices, and food shortages affecting society, so this is the right time to help as much as you can,” Destin Sabani said.

Sabani’s grandson, AJ Sabani, doesn’t hesitate to help the family business and give back to the community.

“I’m kind of always excited for this. This is something I always look forward to. The first time especially, I was like this could be pretty fun ya know,” said AJ Sabani.

He says he makes an effort to bring a new friend each year. To AJ’s surprise his friends come back, this is their 7th consecutive year.

“It means a lot because being young people they learn how to serve the community, how to help people, building self-esteem. It talks a lot about themselves,” said Destin Sabani.

The leftover plates will go to a local church after the event to feed the homeless for Christmas.