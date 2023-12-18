LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Senior citizens at Buckner Westminster Place in Longview were able to enjoy the sights and sounds of Christmas carols from the Marshall High School Orchestra.

“We look forward to it every year. To hear everyone come and sing and play the instruments and entertain us and we are entertained, we love it,” said resident Marry Mobbs.

Resident Mae Horn was born and raised in Marshall and said she was delighted to see some of her hometown talent.

“We love the orchestra, and we love the music. They did real well for high school kids and they seem very professional with it,” said Horn.

The orchestra spread Christmas cheer to the senior living community, so they don’t feel forgotten.

“You know when you get older, you wonder but I always like to be with people,” said Mobbs.

Orchestra director Megan Parks said its a joy to use their gift of music.

The beautiful sounds go through your ears and move your heart.

“The word I’d use there is transgenerational. The magic of Christmas really transcends all bounds,” said Parks.

The orchestra hopes to ring in the Christmas spirit on a high note and spread Christmas cheer for all to hear.