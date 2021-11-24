Marshall residents gather, spread holiday cheer at Wonderland of Lights

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – For many, the Wonderland of Lights marks the beginning of the holiday season.

Daniel Klampet is a Marshall native, and he brought his granddaughter Emery to watch downtown light up. It was the first time for both of them.

“This is my little three-year-old granddaughter. She likes to get out and look at Christmas lights and just have a good time,” he said.

Wednesday’s event began with the lighting ceremony when the city flipped a switch lining the historic Harrison County Courthouse and North Washington Avenue.

“I think it’s great for the community and a chance to get out after last year. (It’s) a good chance to have fun,” said Klampet.

But, that’s not all. The fun is here for the next few weeks. It continues with outdoor ice skating, Santa’s workshop, and live entertainment. You can also ride the carousel and train.

“We love kids. It’s all about these kids getting to come and put their hands on God’s animals, whether it’s the rabbits, ducks, chickens, geese, turkeys, miniature ponies, donkeys, goats, sheep, or any of our ponies,” said Raymond Shelton.

People gathered as downtown transformed into a wonderland of lights. They were singing and celebrating together.

“This is going to be a wonderful, wonderful event to bring your kids out and let them love on God’s animals,” said Shelton.

It’s a place to get East Texans in the spirit of the season. This event will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving but continues through Dec. 23.