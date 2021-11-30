Meet the 2022 CHRISTUS Miracle Child who will light the Tyler Christmas tree

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CHRISTUS Health revealed on Tuesday who was selected as their 2022 Miracle Child.

3-year-old Corbin Lance Robinson is receiving the special recognition, and he will make his debut at the 2021 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade. Robinson will also light the city’s Christmas tree on Thursday Dec. 2 at the T.B. Butler Foundation Plaza in downtown.

Every year the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at CHRISTUS choose a Miracle Child to represent them for a year.

Dania and Craig Robinson welcomed their baby boy after 37 weeks. He weighed 7 lbs and 3 oz. Doctors later diagnosed him with Down Syndrome.

“His parents immediately embraced their precious baby for exactly what he was; a miracle,” wrote CHRISTUS Health.

Robinson had difficulties feeding and breathing a few hours after he was born. He was admitted into the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. Doctors found a hole in Robinson’s heart that they needed to pay close attention to incase he needed surgery. He also has congenital hypothyroidism. This medical condition does not allow his body to make regular amounts of thyroid hormone. If this is untreated, it could lead to serious health conditions and affect brain development and growth, said CHRISTUS Health.

The newborn spent 35 days in the NICU, and then he was discharged. Doctors also said the hole in Robinson’s heart closed on its own, so he did not need surgery. Robinson has not had health issues since.

He is now treated by a CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Pediatric Endocrinologist and participates in the Special Needs Program at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances.

The 3-year-old loves music, singing, dancing and his two boxer dogs.

“He inspires those around him with his joyful smile and outgoing personality,” wrote CHRISTUS Health.

If you would like to help other kids like Robinson, you may donate to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. 100% of the local funds benefit medical facilities in the community and allow hospitals to receive equipment and provide care to children.