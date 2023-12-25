MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – There aren’t many restaurants open for Christmas, but in Mineola one spot served those who don’t have any family to spend the holiday with.

“I thought today was going to be my best Christmas ever and it is,” said Mineola resident, Sandy Bennett.

Logan’s Place held a special “Friendsmas” event for people like Amanda Duncan and Sandy Bennett who don’t have family here and lost loved ones. Their doors were open from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30pm.

“There’s no reason to spend the holiday alone when there’s a community that’s ready to welcome you and love you,” said, Mineola resident, Amanda Duncan.

Organizers held the event for Thanksgiving and with a huge turnout, they knew there was a need to be met for Christmas.

“The holidays are a rough time for people, and everybody’s got a story and somethings aren’t easy for a lot of people,” said co-organizer, Wendi Warren.

Volunteers cooked so many warm meals that everyone had food to take home food for dinner.

“Its the one day hopefully they know they don’t have to worry about a meal or anything, they can come and eat with us, “said Warren.

While some may feel lonely this Christmas, you may walk out of Logan’s with more than you came in with.

“The mission to make people feel loved and welcome and that’s what I find to be the the case everywhere here,” said Duncan.