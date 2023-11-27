TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Mistletoe and Magic came back to Tyler for its 45th annual holiday shopping event this week.

“[Its] Junior League of Tyler’s largest fundraiser, this event allows us the opportunity to support several nonprofit agencies in the Smith County and Tyler area,” said Alyssa Allare, the 2023 Mistletoe and Magic chairwoman.

According to a release, the Junior League of Tyler and the Mistletoe and Magic committee announced the return of the event that will begin on Nov. 29 through Dec. 2 at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center. Merchants come from all over the country to sell items including jewelry, gifts, bags, outerwear and home items.

“Our two busiest months of the year are November and December, so we really depend on this to help our business,” said Andy Wells, co-owner of 3 Boutique.

A Therapet dog at Mistletoe and Magic 2023.

A preview party was held on Nov. 29 where people could dance, eat and be the first to shop.

Hours:

Nov. 29: 6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 30: Noon – 8 p.m.

Dec. 1: Noon – 8 p.m.

Dec. 2: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online. General admissions are $12 per day and children six and younger do not require a ticket.

Cindy Longacre and her four friends decided to spend time at Mistletoe and Magic to help them get into the Christmas spirit.

“When I walked in and saw that giant Christmas tree, we said right now we got to have a picture with the tree behind us, so we did that right off the bat,” said Longacre.

Other events held this year include:

Auctions opened on Nov. 23 for people to win various items including a Caldwell Zoo Family Membership for 1 Year and Pure Barre 1 Month Unlimited Classes and Goodie Bag. Auctions will end on Dec. 2.

The event is raising funds for community projects and agencies the Junior League of Tyler supports.