TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Cemeteries in East Texas are once again honoring fallen veterans in a special way this holiday season.

“I think it is very important that we do not forget the sacrifices they made,” said Brian Leach, the Unit Commander of Rose City Young Marines.

Wreaths Across America place Christmas wreaths next to the tombstones of fallen veterans.

“Really just pay tribute to those men and women who have fallen,” said Staci Wright, who helped organize the event in Gilmer.

However, some organizations in East Texas are in danger of not meeting their goals. In Gilmer, Sunset Memorial Park and the Gilmer City Cemetery have been involved with Wreaths Across America for the last five years. Despite having 159 wreaths sponsored, they still have 341 needing sponsorship.

“We’re pretty behind because we did take on another cemetery this year. So we’re hoping for a big push today and to get those last orders in,” said Wright.

In Tyler, another organization hopes they can get thousands of sponsors.

“We expect some more donations to come in,” said Leach.

It is the first year that the Rose City Young Marines have participated in the event and have set the goal of 2,000 wreaths. However, Leach is unsure of their ability to meet the goal but said it is about more than just the numbers.

“The spirit of the holidays and showing the community that we care about our deceased veterans,” Leach said.

The deadline to sponsor a wreath and help these organizations reach their goals is midnight tonight.

