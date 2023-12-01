LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – With East Texas nonprofit donations down, The Salvation Army of Lufkin is in need of donations.

The holiday season is important for nonprofit organizations, as many of them have donation-driven campaigns for Christmas. This year the holidays have been hard for nonprofits in East Texas.

The Salvation Army of Lufkin has been having difficulties getting donations for their Angel Tree, providing gifts for children and senior citizens. The Angel Tree is a program where someone in needs name and their gift wishes will be hung on a Christmas tree, and participants can take one and get the gift for that individual to be placed under their Christmas tree.

“So if you go to those locations, it will speak for itself to see that there are still a ton of angels that are still up on the tree. But then there’s other locations where it just seemed like none has been taken,” said Captain Cavon Phillips of Salvation Army Lufkin.

Phillips said that the angels usually go fast, but this year there are still over 300 in need of sponsorship. The deadline for gifts to be returned to the Lufkin Salvation Army is Dec. 8.