NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The City of Nacogdoches hosted their annual Christmas parade last night.

The theme for this years parade was “Christmas Through The Decades”, featuring floats designed from each decade the parade has happened, and even featured a look into the future.

Community members were invited for an evening of decorations, games and shopping in downtown Nacogdoches.

Due to the drought, fireworks were not displayed at this years event, but that didn’t stop the community from coming out and having a good time.