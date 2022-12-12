NEW SUMMERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – New Summerfield’s first ever city Christmas parade celebration was held on Saturday, Dec. 10.

New Summerfield was founded in 1966, so this is the first time the community will celebrate the holidays together in 56 years.

Highway 110 is a major highway that runs through the city and that’s why they couldn’t host a holiday parade until now.

“We are learning.. it’s a learning experience, we know what to do and what not to do after this. I’m just pleased after all this,” said Mayor Jane Barrow.

City officials worked together to make the parade happen. Highway 110 was shut down in order for all 34 floats to be seen.

The motto was Food, Friends and Fun.

“We ended up with about 35 entries which was a surprise, they are really nice floats I’ve seen go by. The Cowboy Church is providing hamburgers, we have our Lion’s club, hamburgers and different businesses proving food. so its the whole community working together,“ said Mayor Barrow.

Brothers Jorge and Facundo have separate businesses in the community, but didn’t hesitate to provide tacos when asked.

“Its so awesome to have the community come together for the first time in this town and we are pretty excited about it,” said Jorge Suarez.

The parade lasted 34 minutes and was followed by their first ever Christmas tree lighting.

Hundreds of people in Cherokee County came to kick off the start of a new tradition.