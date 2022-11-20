LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Early Saturday morning Newgate Mission held their 18th annual Gobble Wobble event at Paul G. Boorman Trail in Longview.

The Gobble Wobble supports Newgate Mission in providing food, clothing, spiritual and social support throughout the year for the non-profit.

“We pride ourselves in being the outlet for those who are underemployed, unemployed and in times of need and transition.”

Billy Mullins, board member at Newgate Mission