Parades and tree lightings: East Texans celebrating Christmas in-person once again

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans have been gathering for Christmas celebrations all month long and locals are once again coming together to spread holiday cheer.

In Rusk, they held their annual parade with this year’s theme, “Rusk Around the Christmas Tree.”

Alyssa Walley was a parade organizer for the event.

“We’ve had lots of entries this year,” said Alyssa Walley. “Last year the schools didn’t get to participate due to COVID, so this year we’re bringing everyone back together, and it’s a really big turnout.”

Football players, cheerleaders, band members, and dancers were all seen marching in line.

And that was not the only parade that saw a change. People came together in Sabine after their event was canceled last year.

“Last year we didn’t have it because of COVID, the restrictions and all, so I think we’ve had a huge turnout,” said Sabine County Fire Chief Richard Sisk. “We have a lot of anticipation waiting for the parade, so the community really gets involved. We see all the people lined up north of 1252 to I-20. People come from all around the area.”

In Tyler, they held their annual parade last year, but it looked different. Event-goers remained in their vehicles for a drive-thru experience, but this year it returned to normal.

“I’m mostly looking forward to just seeing our community being out together again and enjoying the spirit of Christmas,” said Beth Blaisdell, President of the South Tyler Rotary Club,

This Christmas celebration has become a tradition for Tyler, marking the 36th annual tree lighting ceremony this year.

“I think we’ve got so many people excited to just be back together to see the bands marching down the streets, to see the Clydesdales coming down the street, to see floats, to see the Boy Scouts, it’s just all of it. It’s just bringing some energy and love back into this community,” said Blaisdell.

East Texas is coming together as a community once again.