TYLER, Texas (KETK) – PATH (People Attempting to Help) has announced that they will be doubling any end of the year donations through a partnership with J. Chad Parker PLLC.

When one donates to PATH between Dec. 25 and Dec. 31, a contribution of equal value up to $25,000 will be matched by J. Chad Parker PLLC, effectively doubling the impact of community giving.

“You can never go wrong with loving your neighbors. PATH offers a unique opportunity to help as many of my neighbors as I can when they need it the most.” J. Chad Parker, founder and owner of J. Chad Parker PLLC.

According to PATH, the $25,000 match will support PATH’s Choice Food Pantry. PATH’s Choice Food Pantry is the largest in our area, open 40 hours per week and serves approximately 20,000 of our East Texas neighbors in need every year.

“As rising costs have impacted all of us, our neighbors in need served by PATH have been especially hard hit,” said Andrea Wilson-Lobaugh, Executive Director of PATH. “Currently we are seeing 500 more families per month seeking food in addition to our budget being affected by rising costs. This generous matching grant will stock our pantry for four months, giving PATH the opportunity to start the new year on a strong note with enough funds to purchase items not normally donated to the pantry such as meat, milk, eggs and produce.”

Donations will be accepted online at www.pathhelps.org. Gifts can also be mailed to PATH, 402 W. Front St., Tyler, TX, 75702 and must be postmarked by Dec. 31 to be included in the matching funds.