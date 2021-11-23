PHOTOS: Smith County joins window decoration contest for first time with help of Lindale ISD artists

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County joined the downtown Tyler Texas Holiday Window Decoration Contest for the first time this year.

The county partnered with Lindale ISD student artists to decorate the Courthouse Annex.

Rebecca Harrison, the Lindale High School art teacher and her students Alisa Thane, Alina Sharif, Emma Harris, Ireland Cornejo, Julia Montgomery and Payton Speerly helped paint a winter wonderland. They drew deer, snow, bunnies, beautiful Christmas trees and a frosty igloo.

“Thank you very much for your hard work and your wonderful talent,” wrote Smith County.

Officials also mentioned people should go and see the painting if they have some time to get excited for the holidays.

“And don’t forget to vote for us when the contest starts! Happy Holidays everyone,” added Smith County.