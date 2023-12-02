PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – Pittsburg community members lined the streets and waved as floats decorated for Christmas passed by on Saturday.

“For the older people, it brings back a lot of memories of years gone past. For parents that have children, it’s a way to pay it forward, to share something with them,” said Melinda Helpenstill, parade participant.

Even the children got involved as they enjoyed some of their favorite Christmas things like:

“Seeing the Grinch and Santa Claus,” said Jessee Towe, parade attendee.

“Spending time with family,” Kaylee, parade participant.

“Eating,” said Madison, parade participant.

Helpenstill has participated in the parade for years with her church, and she said they do it to share the true meaning of Christmas.

“When we do these parades, pretty much everybody in the parade speaks the name of Jesus before we get done and we think that’s kind of important,” said Helpenstill.

The children also understanding the reason for the season.

“It ain’t about presents, it’s only about giving,” said Towe.

Helpenstill said the Pittsburg Home for the Holidays event is something the whole family can enjoy.

“You know, we get so tied up in our lives anymore that family time is really important, and we all need to take advantage of it, any chance we can,” said Helpenstill.