QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – The Quitman community celebrated their Hometown Christmas event on Saturday. The Christmas parade began at 5 p.m. and the event featured live music, vendors food, an ice rink, live nativity, bounce houses and more.

The event also helps honor one woman who helped get these festivities started.

“It started four years ago with some very influential people in our community. And one very special, Isla Wisdom and we have since lost Mrs. Isla and we continue this tradition in her spirit and her honor,” said Mcxie Hurst with the Quitman Chamber of Commerce. “It was started to bring equipment together to celebrate Christmas the most wonderful time of year.”

The festivities started at noon and ends at 8 p.m.