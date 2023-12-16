TYLER, Tyler (KETK) – Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant and the Hunger For Love program served free food to the Tyler community as a part of the annual Under the Bridge event on Saturday.

They also asked the community to drop off unwrapped gifts at their locations in order to hand them out to children who attended the event.

“So much joy. It fills my heart with love because you see all these people down here, loving everybody, loving their neighbors and just for the story of Christmas. It’s what it’s all about,” said

Mark Eslicker, the director of Hunger For Love.

The event saw as much as five hundred people come out and organizations from all across Tyler were represented.