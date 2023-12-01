LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Thousands fill streets in Lufkin to officially start the Christmas season.

It’s now officially Christmas time in Lufkin.

Downtown Lufkin saw thousands fill the streets to watch Rudolph the Red-nosed Pump Jack light up once again to ring in the Christmas mood.

“By lighting Rudolph, it signifies the holiday season has begun,” said Tara Hendrix, director of Visit Lufkin.

The event has been going on in the area since 1966 and residents saying it’s something everyone goes to.

“it’s just a tradition that I’ve always done every year,” said Emily law, Lufkin resident.

Every year brings something unique.

“Every year it’s kind of different because everybody runs it different. There’s new booths every year, new people come out,” said Hailey Paul Lufkin resident.

The festival is especially important for the children.

“When I think about the holidays in Lufkin as a child 20 to 30 years ago it was a part of my history and now I’m doing it with my family,” said Hendrix.

Hendrix added it also helps bring more life to the downtown area.

“Our downtown is revitalizing and growing. We’re starting to see more business and more industry coming into downtown. Having Rudolph is just another attraction that brings people into the heart of Lufkin.” said Hendrix.

Once Rudolph starts to move, he won’t stop until the start of 2024.