RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Thanksgiving is over and East Texas is getting into the Christmas spirit. On Saturday, the City of Rusk kicked the season off with their Hometown Christmas celebration started by Mark Raiborn, who came up with the idea while spending time with his wife.

“Four years ago, I was sitting around watching Hallmark movies with my wife, yeah, I know, but I said, why can’t we do something like this in our town?” said Raiborn

Now it is a celebration the whole family can enjoy.

“I’ve been skating, riding the train and a lot of other stuff, looking around,” said Ty Hoot, a Rusk resident.

Kandi Wilkerson from Rusk said she loves getting to spend time with family and friends, but the best part is seeing all the churches share the true meaning of Christmas.

“All the stuff is great, the gifts and everything, but when they’re out here telling you the reason and everybody’s getting that, we think that’s awesome,” said Wilkerson.

Even Santa Claus made time during his busiest season to come to Rusk and visit with children, and see what was on their Christmas list.

“Some of the best ones instead of asking for toys or anything, they just want peace with their family, they want the homeless to have things for this Christmas,” said Santa Claus.

Raiborn said the Rusk Hometown Christmas celebration continues to grow every year.

“I’m very proud of it, for starters, I had no idea it would get this big so quick, but this is what I would like to do, and maybe next year it’ll just be even bigger,” said Raiborn.

He added tahat it’s amazing to watch the impact the event has on people, and he hopes everyone has a great Christmas.

“Merry Christmas, everybody. Ho, ho, ho!” said Santa Claus.