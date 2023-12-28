TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As firework sales are up just days away from New Year’s Eve, officials are encouraging residents to practice firework safety and follow the laws in hopes that firework-related calls will decrease this year.

Jim Renfroe has been selling fireworks since the 90’s, but he has been at his location in Lindale since 2007.

“You start preparing for New Year’s as soon as you finish your July season,” said Renfroe.

So far, that preparation is paying off because Renfroe said they are getting close to a record year.

“We’re tracking about 3%-5% behind a record year right now,” he explained.

While the Renfroe’s have been preparing for months for the excitement of shooting off fireworks, the Tyler Police Department has also been preparing, but in a different way.

“We want people to just follow the law,” said Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.

Erbaugh said the police department has not had to confiscate any fireworks within the city limits for New Years as of Thursday evening, but with sales up like the Renfroe’s are seeing, they know that it is coming.

“Because they come in a lot, and people call. Even though you’re not supposed to have fireworks in the city, it is a city ordinance that you cannot have it, people still do it,” said Erbaugh.

Each New Year’s Eve, police are dealing with DUI’s and other crimes, but they are also rushing to anywhere from 10-30 firework calls, which Erbaugh says takes away from other important issues.

“We don’t have a city ordinance against fireworks because we just don’t like them, because they’re loud or anything like that. It’s because the houses are all close together,” Erbaugh explained.

As they are preparing their officers for the holiday, he is encouraging residents to pay attention to the laws.

However, for residents that live outside the city limits, the Tyler Fire Department is encouraging them to follow safety tips including:

Never allow young children to light or play around fireworks.

Always supervise children, even with sparklers.

Light fireworks one at a time, and maintain a safe distance after you light them.

Don’t use unapproved containers, such as glass, to hold rockets as you light them.

Don’t try to relight duds or fireworks which haven’t fully ignited.

Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

These are important to follow, because, as Renfroe puts it, “All the fireworks are safe if they’re done correctly, and they’re all dangerous if they’re done incorrectly.”

So far, no East Texas counties are under a burn ban.