TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle and Angel Tree campaigns have officially started.

KETK’s Reyna Revelle was Master of Ceremonies at the Broadway Square Mall for their kickoff event Thursday morning, marking the start of the iconic bell-ringing fundraiser once again.

The organization said donations to the red kettles stay local and will help East Texans.

This year’s fundraising goal is $400,000, with money going to their nonprofits programs like housing assistance, their shelter addiction recovery program and soup kitchen.

Captain Jeremy Walker said he has no doubts they’ll meet that goal.

“I think we live in one of the best communities in the world,” Walker said. “We love East Texas, we love Smith County, and every time that there’s a need, fine media partners like you help us put that word out there. This community always seems to rally behind us.”

You can also adopt an angel from their Angel Tree. Angels on the tree represent local children who need clothing and toys for Christmas.