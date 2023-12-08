TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Santa Claus visited students at the Boshears Center on Friday, giving gifts and well wishes to students.

For the past 20 years, they have partnered with local organizations to help make their Christmas extra special.

“This is such a special opportunity for our students,” said Boshears Center Director Brooke Parker. “The staff that works with the students and their families have worked together to create a wish list, and so the students don’t know what gifts they’re going to get. The excitement that we see on their faces when they see Santa and when they get those gifts, it’s just– you can’t help but smile from ear to ear when you see that.”

The Wayne D. Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs offers special education services to students aged three to 21 with certain disabilities.