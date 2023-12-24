TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Santa Claus stopped by CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler on Saturday to visit babies in their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit before making his deliveries.

Photo courtesy of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances.

“Our NICU babies were nestled all snug in their beds, while visions of sugar plums danced in their heads. Then what to their wondering eyes should appear, Santa spreading holiday CHEER ! Santa took a break from his duties at The North Pole to visit their tiniest elves in the NICU. Thank you to our phenomenal NICU and Child Life Associates for creating this memorable moment for our NICU families!” CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances

Santa Claus gets around a lot because of the nature of his job. He also visited the Midway Package and Feed Store in Frankston on Saturday.