FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) – Santa Claus visited children at the Midway Package and Feed Store in Frankston on Saturday.

Santa was there to make sure he got any last minute wishes in preparation for his yearly deliveries on Sunday evening.

Nai Lam, the store’s owner, said it was great to see the children’s Christmas cheer when they got to meet Santa.

“It’s been fun to watch the kids get really excited about seeing Santa and they really enjoy the the treats and the hot cocoa and just seeing everybody that supports us throughout the year. It’s been really nice and it’s an opportunity for me to give out our Christmas gifts and wish everybody well,” said Lam

Lam added that Santa’s visit could become a yearly tradition and that she hopes everyone will come out and meet their team.